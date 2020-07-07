In Nigeria News today headlines include
- ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram member kills father in Borno, reveals Ndume – The Guardian Nigeria News
- Gun-battle as Boko Haram terrorists attack Borno Gov. Zulum – P.M. News
- Breaking: Senator Ayo Fasanmi, Afenifere leader, dies at 94 - Vanguard Newspaper
- 150 Coronavirus patients recover, discharged in Edo – P.M. News
- Ex-EFCC lawyer: Magu kept me in detention for 21 days after I demanded N763m legal fees - The Cable
- Coronavirus tests are a complete waste - Bill Gates - PM News
