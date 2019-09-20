Today's News Highlights Include
Why Senate under Saraki rejected Buhari’s $30bn loan request – Ex-senator – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said the eight Senate rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s loan request to save Nigeria from sinking into the dark gully of a perpetual debt trap. Mr Sani who was the chairman of the Senate committee on local and foreign debt said the eight … Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
South African Visa: Govt reacts to alleged profiling of Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The South African government Friday denied that it’s profiling Nigerians during the issuance of its visa, explaining some of the challenges in Nigeria regarding the issuance of visa to those willing to travel to the country.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35Hqahc Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
“A pig will remain a pig”- Mercy’s fans blast Ike for going live with Tacha – TobiVibes - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Mercenaries have lashed out at reality star, Ike Onyema for conversing with Tacha during a live video, and praising her for doubling his ‘views’. According to the Mercenaries, Ike behaved so immature for going live with Tacha and they hurled insults at him for putting them to shame..... Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Since I left PDP, lot of stones casted at me ― Pastor Ize-Iyamu – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2016 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu says since I left the PDP, a lot of stones have been cast at me.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/34zJexJ Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
El-Rufai Demolishes Waff Road Mosque – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As part of the kaduna urban renewal plans currently taking place in kaduna metropolis, which encompasses four local government areas, namely kaduna north, kaduna south, Chikun and igabi. The popular Waff Road mosque is as at today being demolished without any outcry from the Muslim majority of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 495.4 KB Views: 1