Today's News Highlights Include
Breaking: Adeboye leads RCCG members to protest killings, insecurity (photos, video) – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The alarming rate of insecurity in Nigeria has been a source of concern for many. Just recently a senator from the southeastern region called on Muhammadu Buhari to step down as president of the nation if he was not capable of handling the issue of security. As Nigerians continue … Read more...
Novak Djokovic wins his eighth Australian Open title after defeating Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller - CNN - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Melbourne, Australia (CNN)Agitated and ailing, Novak Djokovic nonetheless won an eighth Australian Open title to beat his fellow Big Three members to the punch in one respect. Chasing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most of his career, Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to win a...
FCT Police Arrest Five over Corona Virus Hospital Prank – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The FCT Police has arrested five persons for making a prank in the hospital on the corona virus pandemic. The suspects, four males and a female, were paraded before reporters over the weekend by the spokesman of FCT Police Command DSP Anjuguri Manzah..... Read more via Thisdaylive –...
Shehu Sani: EFCC Subjected Me to Lie Detector Test – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani yesterday said his incarceration for 30 days was a clear breach of his fundamental rights, lamenting that he was subjected to lie detector … Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2SeBOv7 Get More...
“Don’t take bread out of our mouths,’’ ‘Okada/Keke’ operators beg Sanwo-Olu – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Some operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles `Keke’ NAPEP in Lagos said that the ban on their operations by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would deprive them of their daily bread. The operators said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews …...
