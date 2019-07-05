JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - 1 month after stepping down, Pastor Fatoyinbo returns to pulpit

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

1 month after stepping down, Pastor Fatoyinbo returns to pulpit – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Fatoyinbo preached that Christians would always face persecution, but God would ensure they are victorious. The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo has reportedly returned to the pulpit one month after he stepped down due to the rape allegation levied against him...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Emir Sanusi receives 4th wife, four years after wedding – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II on Saturday August 3, received his 4th wife HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha. Emir Sanusi II had married the daughter of Lamido of Adamawa Muhammadu Barkindo-Mustafa, in a low-key ceremony which was held in Yola on September 25, 2015. HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Sowore’s arrest a travesty, not treasonable offence – Soyinka – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday described the arrest of activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security, DSS, as a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns. Read more via P.M. News –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Miyetti Allah reacts as gunmen kill its leader – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reacted to the killing of Saidu Kolaku, the zonal vice-chairman of the body. DAILY POST reported that Kolaku was shot dead on Saturday after unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Family failure reason for bad leadership in Nigeria – Aregbesola – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Eng. Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun State and a ministerial appointee in the yet to be inaugurated federal cabinet, has hinged the leadership woes.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MADXQo Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[90]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top