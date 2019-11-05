Today's News Highlights Include
Former Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo and his mother involved in a car accident - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo and his mother were involved in a horrific motor accident which occurred on Sunday January 26. The footballer's car was badly damaged in the accident which occurred along Ozo road in Delta State. It was learnt that no life was lost in the accident...
Death toll ‘rises to 106’ as coronavirus spreads to 15 countries - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
About 106 people have died and more than 4,515 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world. A total of 2,014 cases were confirmed globally as of Sunday with victims in 15 countries excluding China. Cases of the disease have been...
Sabo market in Ogun State on fire (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sabo market in Sagamu area of Ogun State is currently on fire according to some social media users. It was also alleged that no firefighter is on sight since the fire which has already razed down some parts of the market started.... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36sBRs8...
One injured as NURTW members clash in Lagos – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There was panic in the Ijesha and Aguda areas of Lagos State on Sunday when factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area clashed. A yet-to-be-identified member of the union was said to have sustained injuries during the clash.... Read more via Welcome To...
Our security system has failed – Senate president Lawan laments – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria's Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, January 27, condemned the current security situation in Nigeria. Daily Trust reports that the Senate president said the escalation of killings and kidnapping across Nigerian states has mandated the ninth Senate to engage with security...
19-year-old housewife kills husband in Katsina state – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A 19-year old housewife, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in Katsina state. The suspected, Rabi Shamsudden, is said to have killed her husband, Shamsuddeen Salisu, … Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uHgAxv Get More...
