Today's News Highlights Include
Amotekun: Buhari told to arrest Yoruba leaders immediately – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been called upon to arrest the Yoruba leaders promoting the establishment of the new security outfit, Amotekun in the South West. Making the call in an interview with the Sun at the weekend is the National President General of Miyetti Allah…...
2023: I Will Handover Quietly To My Successor – Buhari – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that as a beneficiary of a free and fair election he would bequeath same to his successor and the nation in 2023. A statement by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shuhu quoted the President spoke at... Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/38jGq9k...
US court convicts ex-Barbadian Minister for receiving bribe in Barbados – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Donville Inniss, a former member of the Barbados Parliament and Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development of Barbados, has been convicted by a jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York..... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2R2FEI1 Get...
Nigeria Acquires Helicopter Gunships To Fight Boko Haram, Bandits, Others – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Nigeria air force has acquired two helicopter gunships as part of the equipment to tackle the criminals including armed bandits in the North West. President Muhammadu Buhari held a crucial security meeting with his military chiefs and..... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2R438wH...
