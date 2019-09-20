Video Nigeria News Today - 2023 presidency: Falana provides proofs of Buhari’s alleged third-term moves

Outrage As Ganduje’s Aide Asks Emir Sanusi To Shut Up – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, is under fire for insulting the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II on Twitter. Yakasai, who tweeted through his handle, @Dawisu, on Sunday, asked the emir to “stop opening his filthy … Read more via...
Wike appoints SA on Real Madrid Academy – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State now has a special adviser on Real Madrid Academy. The new appointee is Christopher Green, a former board member and chairman of the NFF technical committee. He was sworn in along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala in Port …...
2023 presidency: Falana provides proofs of Buhari’s alleged third-term moves – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Activist lawyer, Femi Falana, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was secretly working towards a third term agenda. There have been calls by certain groups for Buhari to extend his tenure beyond.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2q1ayG2 Get More Nigeria Political...
PREMIUM TIMES to sue Dana Air, Blueprint and Daily Nigerian newspapers – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

PREMIUM TIMES hereby announces its plan to sue Nigerian Dana Air Limited and some Nigerian publications over an alleged “fake news” targeted at the airline. Some newspapers, especially Blueprint and Daily Nigerian, had reported on November 4 or thereabouts that Dana Airline Limited was banned...
Akpabio wins as court of appeal orders rerun in his senatorial district – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has secured a win at the court of appeal which sat in Cross River State's capital Calabar, as the court ordered a rerun election in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district he contested in on the.... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
