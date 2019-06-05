Today's News Highlights Include:
PDP Condemns Gbajabiamila’s Hostility Against Hon Chinda – Leadership Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, of making hate statements, inciting comments and direct threats to its bonafide leader of the... Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NEmskg Get More...
Adeboye to Fatoyinbo: You’ll be exposed if you continue sinning under ‘grace’ – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), says Christians who continue living in sin under the guise of grace will be exposed. Adeboye made this statement on Friday night in light of the allegations of sexual immoralities being levelled against pastors...
Court orders seizure of 14 houses, 22 bank accounts linked to Delta senator – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of properties belonging to Peter Nwaoboshi, lawmaker representing Delta north senatorial district. Delivering judgment in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by the special presidential investigation panel (SPIP) for the...
I won’t call any witness but l’ll tender documents – INEC tells Tribunal – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
INEC has told the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos that it does not intend to call any witness in its defence but has only relevant documents to tender before it. The commission made the declaration on Saturday when it opened its defence on Paradang’s petition against Mr … Read more...
Gombe governor vows to implement Ruga settlement policy – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, expressed disappointment with the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the Ruga settlement programme, which was initially planned to take off in some states of the.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2JxnWrc Get More...
