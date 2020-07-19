In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Adesina re-elected AfDB President - Punch Newspaper
- Nnamdi Kanu: Like Jesus Christ, I’m tempted to back out of Biafra struggle - The Cable
- #JusticeforUwa: We were offered N1m- Suspects involved in the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, paraded (video) - LIB
- Gridlock as fire guts car on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Punch Newspaper
- Buhari celebrates Nigerian born Kaycee Madu appointed Justice Minister in Canada - PM News
