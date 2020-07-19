Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Video Nigeria News Today | Adesina re-elected AfDB President | Latest AfDB Update

#1
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Adesina re-elected AfDB President - Punch Newspaper
  • Nnamdi Kanu: Like Jesus Christ, I’m tempted to back out of Biafra struggle - The Cable
  • #JusticeforUwa: We were offered N1m- Suspects involved in the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, paraded (video) - LIB
  • Gridlock as fire guts car on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Punch Newspaper
  • Buhari celebrates Nigerian born Kaycee Madu appointed Justice Minister in Canada - PM News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

BREAKING: Adesina re-elected AfDB President - Punch Newspaper

Nnamdi Kanu: Like Jesus Christ, I'm tempted to back out of Biafra struggle - The Cable

#JusticeforUwa: We were offered N1m- Suspects involved in the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, paraded (video) - LIB

Gridlock as fire guts car on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Punch Newspaper

Buhari celebrates Nigerian born Kaycee Madu appointed Justice Minister in Canada - PM News

