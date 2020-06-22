Video Nigeria News Today | Akpabio writes National Assembly, denies saying lawmakers got NDDC contracts | Latest NDDC Update

#1
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Akpabio writes National Assembly, denies saying lawmakers got NDDC contracts - Punch Newspaper
  • Senate panel asks NDDC to refund ‘unjustifiable funds’ paid to staff - Premium Times News
  • Reps to sue Akpabio for failing to name lawmakers who got NDDC contracts - The Cable
  • Chief of Air Staff, Bello, others pay final respects to Arotile - Punch Newspaper
  • President Buhari Wears Face-mask In Mali (photo) - Nairaland
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

Akpabio writes National Assembly, denies saying lawmakers got NDDC contracts - Punch Newspaper

Senate panel asks NDDC to refund 'unjustifiable funds' paid to staff - Premium Times News

JUST IN: Reps to sue Akpabio for failing to name lawmakers who got NDDC contracts - The Cable

PHOTOS: Chief of Air Staff, Bello, others pay final respects to Arotile - Punch Newspaper

President Buhari Wears Face-mask In Mali (photo) - Nairaland

