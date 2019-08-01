Today's News Highlights Include
Court grants Sowore N100m bail, requests N50m security deposit - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on Friday admitted detained convener of #Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore to bail in the sum of N100m. Also admitted to bail in the sum of N50m is Sowore’s co-defendant, Olaleye Bakare, facing alleged Treasonable felony charges among others...
Okorocha: Nigeria does not need 109 senators and 360 reps - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, says Nigeria does not need 109 senators and 360 members of the house of representatives. Speaking at plenary on Thursday, Okorocha said the number of lawmakers from each state should be reduced to cut the cost of governance. He said the number of...
Ngige: Labour’s minimum wage demand will lead to sack of workers - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chris Ngige, minister of labour, says complying with the demand of labour unions on minimum wage will lead to the sack of many workers. He said this when the leadership of the United Labour Congress paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja, on Thursday. The minister said a wage bill of...
Nigerians commend Corps member who used his carpentry skill to construct desks for his students at no cost – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A youth corps member serving in Cross Rivers state has won the hearts of many Nigerians for his kind gesture towards the students of the school where he is currently serving as a teacher...... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35ekPyG Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Xenophobia: Do businesses that S/Africans will accept, obey laws – Buhari urges Nigerians – Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerians in South Africa have been advised by President Buhari not to operate small businesses that won’t be accepted by the indigenes. Buhari urged Nigerians to be law-abiding in any country they .... Read more via Legit Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2pMany7 Get More Nigeria Political News
