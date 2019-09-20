Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Buhari leaves Abuja today for Malabo, then Daura - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Friday to participate in the 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. After the Summit, Buhari will head for his home town Daura, Katsina State for what officials called, a five-day official visit. read more
APC threatens to expel member seeking third term for Buhari – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have severed its ties with its member who filed a lawsuit in which he sought for the amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari contest for a third term in office...... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
I remain committed to workers’ welfare — Gov. Makinde – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has reassured members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State Council, that his administration remained committed to the welfare of workers in the state..... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2DnUod9 Get More Nigeria Political News
Return All Our Stolen Artifacts, Lai Mohammed Warns Foreign Countries – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has issued a warning to foreign countries to return all the looted artefacts belonging to Nigeria get set for legal battle. According to the minister, the federal government would use... Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/37GqSgu Get More...
Senator Akume: Border closure already paying off for local farmers in Nigeria – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday, said most farmers in the country are currently smiling to the banks as a result of border closure by the Federal Government..... Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2pZSb4o Get More Nigeria Metro...
