Video Nigeria News Today - Atiku fumes, asks Senator Elisha Abbo to submit self to Police

Today's News Highlights Include:
Breaking: Atiku fumes, asks Senator Elisha Abbo to submit self to Police

Peeved with the trending video of a senator who assaulted a lady, three months ago, the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday called on the embattled Senator representing Adamawa North, Senator Elisha Abbo, to submit himself to...
Ahmad Lawan Appoints Senator Adeyeye As Senate Spokesman

Ahmad Lawan Appoints Senator Adeyeye As Senate Spokesman by Priscy01: 12:49pm 2 Likes Re: Ahmad Lawan Appoints Senator Adeyeye As Senate Spokesman by Juliusmalema: 12:54pm Noted Re: Ahmad Lawan Appoints Senator Adeyeye As Senate Spokesman by visijo(m): 1:05pm Years back, women cry out their eyes...
US ambassador asks FG to get rid of fuel subsidy

Stuart Symington, US ambassador to Nigeria, has advised the federal government to get rid of fuel subsidy. The advice is coming a week after Muhammad Sanusi, emir of Kano, said heavy subsidy is leading.... Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/305GqWy Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ayade seeks return of 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom

Governor Ben Ayade has sought return of the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State following the ruling of the Supreme Court in 2012.The Cross River chief executive said the ceding of the oil-rich peninsula was.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2NtGH4l Get More...
Tribunal Rejects PDP, Atiku's Request To Re-argue Apc's Objection To Petition

Tribunal Rejects PDP, Atiku’s Request To Re-argue Apc’s Objection To Petition by bellachibaby(f): 1:06pm The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has rejected the request by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar for...
