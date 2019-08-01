Today's News Highlights Include
‘I Am Very Proud Of You’, Buhari Congratulates Golden Eaglets – Channels Television - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting with APC governors at the State House in Abuja on September 13, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for a fantastic beginning in the group opening match of FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019. Nigeria Under-17 football...
Breaking: Catholic church to approve ordination of married men – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Pope Francis Catholic bishops approved a proposal Saturday allowing some married men to be ordained as priests in the Amazon region. The proposal, which must be approved by Pope Francis, would be a historic change to the church’s centuries-old tradition of unmarried priests. It passed by...
Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court To Hear Appeals On October 30 – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the PDP and Atiku/Obi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Stay tune for more update Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PkqfTb -- Get More Nigeria Political News
Why y’all insult Bobrisky, he is about to be honoured as the Social Media Entrepreneur of the year – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bobrisky is about to be honoured as the Social Media Entrepreneur of the year. This honour will be bestowed upon him by the Nigerian designers award fashion show (NDAFS). While retweeting the news to his followers, papi congratulated himself and... Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog –...
Kelechi Iheanacho mourns his close friend David Nwachukwu who died in a road crash in Owerri – Pulse Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Iheanacho takes to Instagram to mourn the death of his friend who died in a car crash. Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is mourning the death of his close friend David Nwachukwu who lost his life in a ghastly road crash..... Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2Njgxxx Get...
