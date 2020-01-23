Video Nigeria News Today - Auno massacre:We regret returning Buhari to power — Borno residents lament

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
Kanu accuses police, soldiers of arresting IPOB members heading to his parents’ burial - Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Although IPOB members didn’t show up at the ceremony in their uniform, they praised Kanu and chanted pro-Biafra songs. The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused Nigerian police and soldiers of arresting members of the group heading to his parents burial on...
NNPC hires 1,050 graduate trainees in new recruitment drive for 2020 - Legit News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the recruitment of 1,050 graduate trainees as part of its 2019/2020 employment exercise. Read more from Legit News Nigeria
Alleged corruption: President Buhari suspends top govt official – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, over alleged corruption. Kawu’s suspension followed months of being investigated on allegations... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31XpnIq Get More Nigeria...
Auno massacre:We regret returning Buhari to power — Borno residents lament – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

This occurred after the motorists conveying hundreds of passengers and goods worth billions of naira were prevented entry to the city at the final military checkpoint for failing to meet the 5pm stipulated time set by security operatives.... Read more via Vanguard News –...
Access Bank moves headquarters to Oniru, Lagos – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The management of Access Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange of the relocation of its head office from Danmole Street in the Victoria Island axis of Lagos State to Oniru within the commercial hub of the nation. This was disclosed in a notice sent to the … Read more via...
