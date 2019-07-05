Today's News Highlights Include
President Trump cancels automatic citizenship for children of US citizens born abroad and children of non-citizens born in US (video) - Linda Ikejis B - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A new policy alert released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Trump's administration, has cancelled automatic citizenship for the children of some US service members and US government employees living abroad and children of non-citizens born in the United States...
BREAKING: Lawmaker abducted in Kaduna - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A lawmaker from Kaduna State has been reportedly kidnapped in the state. It was gathered that the kidnap took place along the Kaduna- Zaria Road READ MORE
Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full - Goal.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Red Devils face a daunting trip to Kazakhstan while the Gunners will take on last season's beaten semi-finalists during the opening round Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa Leaguegroup stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will...
N/Delta governors to meet Buhari over NDDC board appointments - Daily Trusts - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governors of the oil-producing states have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over what they termed lopsidedness in the appointment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board Read more...
Bandits have killed 1,460 persons in 2019 – FG – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian Government on Thursday August 29, disclosed that 1,460 persons have been killed in 330 attacks by bandits across the nation in 2019. ' The Permanent Secretary of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s office on Special Services, Amina Shamaki made the disclosure at the...
