Photos: Pastor Biodun supporters stage protest in front of COZA Abuja – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Biodun Fatoyinbo’s wife Modele breaks silence, says ”My Husband is not a rapist” – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Atiku Drags Election Petition Tribunal To Supreme Court For Rejecting Request To Access INEC Server – NaijaGists.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Atiku Drags Election Petition Tribunal To Supreme Court For Rejecting Request To Access INEC Server. PDP Candidate in the last General election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party have approached the....
Copa America: Peru Stun Uruguay to Reach Semis – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Luis Suarez missed a spot-kick as Peru beat Uruguay on penalties in Salvador on Saturday to reach the Copa America semifinals. Uruguay had already been left frustrated by three goals ruled out during normal time, before the match at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador went straight to …...
Trump and Kim to meet shortly at the DMZ – BBC News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chinese state media have now reported the meeting. Xinhua news agency said "South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined Kim and Trump later, talking with each other with beaming smiles."
