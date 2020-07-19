In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Blasphemy: Ganduje Expresses Readiness To Sign Death Warrant – Naijaloaded
- Mali: Buhari, West African leaders meet again - Punch Newspaper
- FG to release list of countries that can fly into Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
- Osinbajo to Pastors: ‘If you’re aggrieved over CAMA, approach National Assembly’ – Pulse Nigeria
- Two dead as helicopter crashes into Lagos building - Punch Newspaper
