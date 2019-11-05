Today's News Highlights Include
Sanusi identifies polygamy as cause of poverty, backwardness in the north – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sanusi says the north will continue to be backward if its people do not change their culture. The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido has aid that the culture of marrying many wives and producing many children is responsible for poverty and backwardness in the north. The … Read more via Pulse Nigeria...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Boko Haram: I wonder why people think we can’t defeat terrorists – Buhari – Plus TV Africa - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, that Boko Haram, banditry and other security issues bedeviling the nation can be handled. The President said if Nigeria after 30-month civil war was able to unite and...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Akeredolu: South-west Govs Set to Meet President over Amotekun – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akerodolu, yesterday disclosed that governors of the South-west are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the region’s security outfit, code-named Amotekun, which has been generating controversy.... Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/30T59Pw Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
You Will Regret At End Of Your Tenure – Kwankwaso Tells Ganduje – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Kano state governor and former Senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Engineer Rabiú Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies will definitely regret at the end of their second tenure. Kwankwaso made this known during a radio programme...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
I fear nobody, I have four lions in me – Fani-Kayode – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, says he cannot stop talking and that he feared nobody because he has four lions in him. Fani-Kayode, in a statement, said someone called him on Friday to offer some unsolicited advice. “He said I should stop speaking out and opposing … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 393.4 KB Views: 0