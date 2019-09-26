Video Nigeria News Today - Boko Haram: Residents Flee After Chad Soldiers Left Nigeria

$24,000 extortion: EFCC may subject Senator Shehu Sani, businessman to polygraph – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is moving closer to administering the lie detector test on detained Senator Shehu Sani and the Chairman/CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda over the alleged $24,000 bribe allegation against the human rights activist..... Read more via TODAY...
Boko Haram: Residents Flee After Chad Soldiers Left Nigeria – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

News of the Chad troops pullout from the fight against Boko Haram, coupled with a local report of Nigerian troops also leaving the vicinity, sparked concern among local people in Gajiganna, Borno State hundreds of whom promptly fled the area citing their fear of further attacks.... Read more...
Don’t travel to Middle East now, Canada warns nationals – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Due to tensions generated by the U.S.’s assassination of Iranian top general, Qassem Soleimani, Canada on Saturday updated a travel advisory for its citizens travelling to the Middle East.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MXhGLW Get more World News
Medical tourism: Lead by example, Falana tells Buhari – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has joined league of Nigerians who condemned the recent report credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians should stop going abroad for medical treatment, even as he said that Buhari should lead by example by treating himself … Read more via...
#IranWar: “US just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment” – Donald Trump – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

US President Donald Trump has revealed that America has just acquired military equipment worth Two Trillion Dollars and are ready to use it to attack Iran..... Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2s0Gcoo Get more World News
