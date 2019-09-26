Today's News Highlights Include
UAE approves issuance of 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa -The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a multiple-entry tourist visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities. Dubai, the country’s commercial city, is one of the favourite destinations of Nigerian travellers. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president...
Google Reveals 10 Nigerian States With Highest Search For Gay Porn In 2019 – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Despite the law which criminalizes gay relationships in Nigeria, Google Trends for 2019 points to the fact that there may be a growing community of same sex groups in the country. The bill, which was signed into law by former President Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music...
How US Made Buhari To Stop Rescue Of Chibok In Boko Haram Captivity – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United States has been blamed for President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to rescue abducted Chibok girls. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/39JAAQg Get More Nigeria Metro News
Bomb blast on crowded bridge in Borno kills 30 people - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
At least 30 people were killed in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno after an improvised explosive device detonated on a bridge. The bomb detonated at roughly 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on a crowded bridge in the market town of Gamboru that leads into neighboring Cameroon. read more
Breaking: U.S denies Iranian Foreign Minister visa to attend UN meeting - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said. read more
