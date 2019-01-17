Today's News Highlights Include:
Ganduje: Let Buhari Speak For Himself, Moderator Cautions Osinbajo – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...derator-cautions-osinbajo-–-nairaland.370376/
President Buhari slips & almost fell at the APC presidential rally in Kogi state today, CUPP reacts – INFORMATION NIGERIA
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...day-cupp-reacts-–-information-nigeria.370366/
Buhari’s Town Hall Meeting Marred By Early Signs Of Dementia? – Nairaland News
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ly-signs-of-dementia-–-nairaland-news.370397/
“Bukola Thief, Saraki Thief” Oshiomhole Leads Anti-Saraki Song At APC Rally – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...-saraki-song-at-apc-rally-–-nairaland.370396/
I don’t feel safe in my office, says Remi Tinubu – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...my-office-says-remi-tinubu-–-thecable.370425/
Attachments
- 70.1 KB Views: 0