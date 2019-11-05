Video Nigeria News Today - Buhari administration spent N1.7 trillion on Nigeria’s ‘broken’ electricity sector in three years – El-Rufai

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

Buhari administration spent N1.7 trillion on Nigeria’s ‘broken’ electricity sector in three years – El-Rufai - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The federal government has in the past three years spent N1.7 trillion on Nigeria’s electricity sector, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said. The Kaduna State governor spoke on Wednesday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. Mr El-Rufai, who said “the entire (electricity)...
EFCC: Transparency International has a hidden agenda against Nigeria - The Cable - - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected Transparency International’s (TI) report which ranked Nigeria low on how corruption is perceived in the country. The anti-graft agency described the report as appalling while accusing the organisation of having a hidden agenda...
China shuts down Disneyland, temples over Coronavirus - Punch - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

China has quarantined cities and shut major tourist attractions from Disneyland to the Forbidden City and a section of the Great Wall as it scrambles to stop a deadly SARS-like virus from spreading further. The drastic moves come as hundreds of millions of people crisscrossed the country in...
Kwankwaso Wants To Return To APC – Ganduje – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday said his predecessor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, was planning to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for presidency come 2023. Receiving the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman...
US will no longer issue Visas to foreigners for birth purpose – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The United States Government under Donald Trump administration on on Thursday says it will no longer issue visas to foreigners who want to give birth in the country.... Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GjpX9y...
