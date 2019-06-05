Today's News Highlights Include:
Senate ends week without Buhari’s ministerial list – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The move by Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday to pacify anxious colleagues over President Muhammadu Buhari’s delayed submission of a ministerial list fell on its face yesterday. Lawan had quickly intervened to douse growing tension among... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News...
Buhari govt told to stop BBNaija 2019 reality show immediately – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has attacked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the Big Brother Naija reality TV show go on. The Islamic group labelled the show being aired on national television as ‘immoral, dangerous and Bohemian.’ BB Naija, is currently making waves...
Buhari commends Soyinka for holding leaders accountable as Nobel Laurette hits 85 – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on his 85th birthday, July 13, 2019. Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina rejoiced with the literary icon for being one of the country’s greatest prides, and a …...
Malabu: Jonathan, Diezani, Adoke hid documents showing fraudulent payments – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian government on Thursday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan and other officials who worked in his government possibly hid or failed to document fraudulent payments made in the controversial Malabu oil scandal. The government made the allegation in a fresh skeleton...
Adeleke Family Alleges Betrayal, Rejects 2022 PDP Gov Ticket – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Deji Adeleke, elder brother to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 22, 2018 governorship poll in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, said many promises made by the PDP before the family accepted the party’s governorship ticket were not kept. Adeleke, in a...
