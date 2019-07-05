Today's News Highlights Include
JUST IN: Workers in Nigerian universities begin warning strike – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian university workers have announced a warning strike from Monday, to press the federal government to meet their demands. The one-week strike will last from August 19 to 23. Non-academic staff of universities had earlier planned for a nationwide protest on July 15 ahead of an indefinite …...
Buhari insensitive to Nigeria’s diversity — Obasanjo – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
On Saturday, April 20, an exhausted Olusegun Obasanjo sat down with Musikilu Mojeed and Oladeinde Olawoyin at his Ibogun Olaogun ancestral home to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy journey. The former president had scheduled the interview for his Abeokuta home. But when the reporters arrived the...
El-Zakzaky: I hope the trip back to Nigeria is for the best - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has expressed the hope that his return to Nigeria is for the best. In a video said to have been recorded before the cleric boarded his return flight to Nigeria, El-Zakzaky said he was informed earlier that he and his wife...
JUST SAD! Rashford & Lingard Send Message To Tammy Abraham After Racist Attack – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Manchester United forwards, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, have sent messages of support to Tammy Abraham, after the Chelsea striker was targeted with racist abuse, following his penalty miss against Liverpool in the Super Cup. Chelsea and Liverpool were forced to … read more via...
Photos: Service Chiefs, Senators, storm Katsina to pay Sallah homage to President Buhari - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leadership of the Senate led by its president, Ahmed Lawan, today paid a Sallah Homage visit to President Buhari at his home in Daura, Katsina state. The Service chiefs were also in the President's home in Daura last night to also pay their Sallah Homage visit. See more photos from the...
