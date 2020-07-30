In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Buhari: Nigeria would be in trouble if we hadn’t persuaded people to return to agriculture - The Cable
- Stranded NDDC ‘scholars’ hold fresh protest at the Nigerian embassy in the UK - Premium Times
- FG, US meet over visa ban - Punch Newspaper
- Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola buys three Ferrari Portofino whips for his three daughters- Linda Ikejis Blog
- Edo 2020: Wike, Obi, others storm Benin for PDP rally - Vanguard Newspaper
