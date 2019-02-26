Today's News Highlights Includes:
Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election – Sahara Reporters
Akpabio Defeated By PDP Candidate… Meet The Man Who Defeated Him – OluFamous.Com
Shehu Sani Rejects Election Result – Punch Newspapers
Senator Remi Tinubu Emerges Winner Of Lagos Central Senatorial Seat – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com
I Let Go In The Interest Of Peace, Says Ajimobi On Losing Senatorial Bid – Sahara Reporters
