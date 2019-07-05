Today's News Highlights Include
Xenophobia: MTN shuts ALL its offices nationwide - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The MTN office located in Karu, a suburb of Abuja, has been vandalised by some Nigerians protesting against the xenophobic attacks on fellow citizens in South Africa. There was also pandemonium at Shoprite, Lugbe, along airport road, Abuja, on Wednesday as police fired teargas canisters to stop...
Buhari, Osinbajo meet over Xenophobic attacks as Nigeria boycotts WEF - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria has boycotted the World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 taking Cape Town, South Africa following Xenophobic attacks against its citizens in the last week. The Forum which kicked off on Wednesday had no Nigerian delegation in attendance as other African countries joined Nigeria in...
God, my country is dying' - Nollywood actress, Iya Rainbow heads to the beach dressed in a white garment to pray for Nigeria (Video) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Veteran Nigerian actress, Iya Rainbow has taken the affairs of Nigeria to God in prayers. Sharing a video of herself dressed in a white garment and praying for the country, the 77-year old actress, wrote, 'God, my country Nigeria is dying Nigeria is a great country with rich natural...
Bayelsa Guber: Douye Diri wins PDP primary – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator Douye Diri has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the November 16 governorship election.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NNKZly Get More Nigeria Political News
Governor flees as gunmen invade Kogi PDP primary – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.... Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LhTHGN Get More Nigeria Political News
