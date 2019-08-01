Today's News Highlights Include
President Buhari Set To Marry Second Wife - Naijaloaded
There are speculations that President Muhamadu Buhari is getting married to a second wife and the wedding is set to hold on Friday, 11th of October. According to sources in Aso Rock, President Buhari is getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, the current Minister for...
Buhari vows to cut Nigeria's huge cost of governance - Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) at State House, Abuja, promising to beam the searchlight on cost of governance, and weed out possible corruption that exists anywhere. read more
BREAKING: Ogun govt lifts ban on payment of PTA levy in public schools, gives conditions - Daily Post
The Ogun State Government seems to have lifted the suspension placed on the payment of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) levies in all public primary and secondary schools as well as technical colleges in the state. However, the state government said any PTA in any school or college must get the...
EFCC releases list of 18 Internet scammers busted in Lagos - PM NEWS
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos. The suspects are: Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono...
Taraba State University student expelled for criticizing Governor Darius Ishaku on Facebook - LIB
The management of Taraba State University has expelled a 100-level student of the institution identified as Joseph Israel, for reportedly criticizing the state's Governor Darius Ishaku via his Facebook posts. Joseph was forced to appear before a malpractice committee which deals with issues of...
