2023: Igbo billionaire businessman promises to bankroll project as southeast leaders – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the conversations around the 2023 presidency continue, Igbo leaders are said to be strengthening the unity among them to ensure the region clinches the coveted seat. A report by New Telegraph indicates that prominent Igbo leaders are closing ranks and have been having a series of... Read...
Bayelsa 2019: Goodluck Jonathan Says He Can’t Work For APC – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The ambition of the Bayelsa State candidate in the November 16 governorship election, Senator Diri Duoye, to succeed the incumbent Governor of the state, Hon. Seriake Dickson, at … Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2orOp38 Get More Nigeria Political News
The only surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa is dead – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The only surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead. Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in Lagos. It was learnt that she was taken to India to seek medical attention for her heart … Read more via Welcome To...
Building collapse: Lagos vows to demolish all distressed buildings – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Lagos State Government has warned owners/developers of all identified distressed buildings marked across the State to act as directed else the law will take its full course on them. The Lagos State Building Control Agency’s (LASBCA) General Manager, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe noted with disdain...
Catholic Church To Start Ordaining Married Men As Priests – Olu Famous Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Catholic bishops approved a proposal Saturday allowing some married men to be ordained as priests in the Amazon region. The proposal, which must be approved by Pope Francis, would be a historic change to the church’s centuries-old tradition of unmarried priests.... Read more via Olu Famous...
