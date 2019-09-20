Get 5 times Awoof with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards - Guardian - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Burna Boy has finally proven that he is indeed the African giant with a Grammys nomination in the Best World Music Album category for his critically acclaimed album, The African Giant. READMORE
AKA, South Africans jubilate as organizers cancel Burna Boy's concert in the country - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Just days before Burna Boy was set to perform in South Africa, organisers have announced that he has been withdrawn and the concerts in Cape Town and Tshwane cancelled. In a media statement issued today, organisers said that after extensive engagement with Burna Boy’s management team, they had...
BREAKING: Social media Bill scales second reading in Senate - The Nation - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Bill to regulate the use of social media by Nigerians on Wednesday scaled second reading in Senate. The controversial Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Senator...
Warn your children against inviting rapists through their dressing- CAN -Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Warn your children against inviting rapists through their dressing- CAN The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on parents across the country to warn their children against dressing indecently so as not to invite rapists. READ MORE
I’m Not Afraid Of Death – Obasanjo Says – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he won’t act like a coward for fear of death. According to him, he will continue to raise the alarm when things are not right in the country.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37nZEeo Get More Nigeria Political News
