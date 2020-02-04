MTN: Enjoy Jolly Data - (6G N1,500 | 2GB N500 | 1GB N300) Weekly - [ Buy Now ]
Today's News Highlights Include:
BREAKING: Federal Government To Enforce Military Lockdown From Friday - EONS Intelligence - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://eonsintelligence.com/details/news-108923456/breaking-nigerian-army-to-enforce-movement-restriction-secure-food-supplies-407455695
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Edo speaker tests positive for coronavirus - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/edo-speaker-tests-positive-for-coronavirus
www.nigerianbulletin.com
JUST IN: Osinbajo tests negative for coronavirus - Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2020/03/just-in-osinbajo-tests-negative-for-coronavirus/amp/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Coronavirus: Don’t expect relief materials from the church, you gave your offerings to God and not your Pastor – Pastor Amoateng – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/3/coronavirus-dont-expect-relief-materials-from-the-church-you-gave-your-offerings-to-god-and-not-your-pastor-pastor-amoateng.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
COVID-19: Rivers Government closes all borders - Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://guardian.ng/news/covid-19-rivers-government-closes-all-borders/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
