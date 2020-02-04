MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Video Nigeria News Today - Coronavirus: President Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Kyari, and Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Infected

Today's News Highlights Include:
[Breaking] Covid-19: Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu, shuts markets across Lagos
BREAKING: Three of Kyari’s staff test positive for COVID-19
BREAKING: Three of Kyari’s staff test positive for COVID-19

Three officials in the of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have reportedly tested positive to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Bauchi governor Bala Muhammed tests positive for coronavirus - Guardian Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members – Information Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

The earth is cleansing itself - President Buhari's daughter Zahra speaks on coronavirus - Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

