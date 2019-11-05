Today's News Highlights Include
After denying 4th baby mama Sandra, Ubi Franklin finally bonds with their baby – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian businessman Ubi Franklin was recently sighted with his alleged 4th baby – Sandra Iheuwa stunned social media users after she shared the photo of him and the baby girl – This comes after the father of 3 denied being the father of the child It appears the bad blood … via Legit.ng –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
UK finally leaves EU, Johnson hails ‘astonishing moment’ – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed an “astonishing moment” as Britain formally left the European Union (EU) after 47 years on Friday, saying his government had “obeyed the people” who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum. “For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Federal government begins implementation of 7.5 percent VAT - Today.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has warned businesses and individuals against tax evasion as the Federal Government begins the implementation of the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax on Saturday (today). The VAT increase which is meant to help government achieve its revenue projections for the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Lagos ban on Keke Napep and Okada also includes Powerbikes – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog Lagos ban on Keke Napep and Okada also includes Powerbikes Lagos state government announced a ban on Keke Napep and motorbikes (Okada) little did people know it also included powerbikes. While motorbike hailing companies,; Gokada and Max Okada took to … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Coronavirus: WHO Lists Nigeria, 12 Others As Top-Risk African Nations – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The World Health Organisation has identified 13 high- risk African countries for coronavirus . They are Algeria, Angola , Ivory Coast , DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana , Kenya , Mauritius , Nigeria , South Africa, Tanzania , Uganda , and Zambia .... Read more via Nairaland –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 484.4 KB Views: 0