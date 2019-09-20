Video Nigeria News Today - Corruption has been driven under the table, says Lai Mohammed

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu presents massive N1.168 trillion budget for 2020 - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented a budget of N1.168 trillion to the Lagos State House of Assembly for approval for the 2020 fiscal year. read more
We shall meet in court, Falana tells DSS over refusal to release Sowore - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says legal measures will be taken against the Department of State Services (DSS) over its refusal to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement. A federal high court in Abuja had on Wednesday oordered the release of Sowore...
Corruption has been driven under the table, says Lai - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says it is fair to say corruption has “been driven under the table.” Speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a...
Nigeria needs foreign capital for development — Osinbajo – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

THE Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has emphasised the need for mobilisation of domestic savings and foreign capital to finance the country’s needs in infrastructure, agriculture, housing and mining, among others.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/34DM0BN Get More Nigeria...
Killer disease hits 117 Lagosians, LASG raises alarm - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A killer disease known as gastroenteritis has invaded Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with 117 residents of the state affected by the disease. read more
