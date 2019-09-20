Today's News Highlights Include
Court orders Saraki, Akpabio and Other Senators to refund pensions collected as ex-govs - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A federal high court in Ikoyi has asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed the ”landmark judgement” in a tweet on Wednesday. The group sued the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Lauretta Onochie caused me mental, psychological trauma, Atiku tells Court - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has narrated before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, how President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, caused him mental and psychological trauma through what he termed as fabricated offensive read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: Senate swears in Smart Adeyemi - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
THE Senate on Wednesday swore in Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West who was declared a winner in last Saturday 30th November rerun election. The swearing-in of Adeyemi was a sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal that called for a rerun of the election in Kogi...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
WAEC withdraws 1992, 1993 candidates’ certificates [See list] – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the list of withdrawn certificates of candidates, who were believed to have engaged in malpractices during its examinations held as far back as December 1992 and 1993..... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/33OQUuK Get More...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Shiloh 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Declares Hate Speech Bill ‘Dead’ – The Trent Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
David Oyedepo, the founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has just declared the Hate Speech Bill before the Nigerian Senate as “dead’. In the opening sermon of the church’s annual convention, Shiloh, holding in Canaanland in Otta, Ogun State...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 396.2 KB Views: 0