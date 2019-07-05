JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - Court remands Sowore in detention for ‘terrorism’

#1

Todays News Highlights Include
Policemen killed by soldiers ‘arrested Evans, rescued father-in-law of Buhari’s ADC -The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Vincent Maxwell, an assistant superintendent of police, says the officers killed by soldiers in Taraba state were among the best on the inspector-general of police’s intelligence response team (IRT). The team is known for handling special crime cases across the country. On Wednesday, Frank...
Former INEC boss arraigned, remanded in EFCC custody - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court Thursday remanded a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the hearing of his application for bail. read more
Court remands Sowore in detention for ‘terrorism’ - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Federal High Court has granted the State Security Service an approval to keep Omoyele Sowore in custody for initial 45 days. Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division also said the SSS would get additional permission to keep locking Mr Sowore up for his activism. read more
Xenophobia: NANS threatens to kill three South Africans for every Nigerian killed in South Africa [PHOTOS]- Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to kill three South Africans living in Nigeria for every one Nigerian killed in South Africa as a result of xenophobic attack. NANS also said it would destroy three South African businesses in retaliation for any Nigerian...
Oshiomhole: Sowore shouldn’t have contested if he wanted revolution – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has broken his silence on the call for revolution which led to the arrest of Omoyele Sowore. Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the elections, was on Saturday arrested by the...
