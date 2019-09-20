Video Nigeria News Today - Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud

#1



Today's News Highlights Include
Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud - Sahara Reporter - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

ormer governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Lagos over a N7.1bn fraud. Kalu was found guilty of the charges brought against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Justice Mohammed Idris, who...
Court orders DSS to release Sowore, Bakare within 24 hours - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services to release human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, within the next 24 hours. The judge also ordered the DSS to pay the sum of N100, 000 to Sowore for refusing to release him...
US indictment: South-east govs ask Buhari to protect Onyema - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Governors of the south-east have expressed support for Allen Onyema, chief executive officer of Air Peace, who was recently indicted for fraud by the US authorities. The United States Department of Justice had accused Onyema of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts...
FG to convert grazing reserves to ranches - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The federal government says it will convert the country’s grazing reserves to ranches. Bashir Usman, executive secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), disclosed this on Tuesday at a training workshop on the remodelling exercise held in Zaria, Kaduna state read more
FG slams N135bn fraud charge on Senator Ubah, Capital Oil – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Federal Government has filed a N135 billion fraud charge against the Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, at a Federal High Court in Lagos. Ubah is facing a four-count charge before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, alongside his firm, Capital Oil and...
