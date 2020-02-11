Video Nigeria News Today - COVID 19 Nigeria Govt hints on extension of lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 300

Today's News Highlights Include:

COVID-19: Nigeria Govt hints on extension of lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 300 - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://dailypost.ng/2020/04/11/covid-19-nigeria-govt-hints-on-extension-of-lockdown-as-coronavirus-cases-cross-300/
Governor Bala Mohammed attends crowded Juma'at service after recovering from Coronavirus (photos) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/4/governor-bala-mohammed-attends-crowded-jumaat-service-after-recovering-from-coronavirus-photos.html
BREAKING: Kano Records First Case Of COVID-19, Says State Govt - Channels Tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.channelstv.com/2020/04/11/breaking-kano-records-first-case-of-covid-19-says-state-govt/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
COVID-19: No free electricity yet, pay your bills – DisCo tells Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://dailypost.ng/2020/04/11/covid-19-no-free-electricity-yet-pay-your-bills-disco-tells-nigerians/
Nigerian Government Ignores El-Zakzaky, To Pardon Orji Kalu, Other Ex-Governors Jailed For Stealing Public Funds – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

http://saharareporters.com/2020/04/10/nigerian-government-ignores-el-zakzaky-pardon-orji-kalu-other-ex-governors-jailed
