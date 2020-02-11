MTN: Enjoy Jolly Data - (6G N1,500 | 2GB N500 | 1GB N300) Weekly - [ Buy Now ]
Today's News Highlights Include:
COVID-19: Scientists project 450,000 cases for Africa by May - Vanguard Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/04/covid-19-scientists-project-450000-cases-for-africa-by-may/
Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have announced.
www.skysports.com
Ashimolowo: I’m ashamed of pastors linking 5G to antichrist, COVID-19 - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/ashimolowo-im-ashamed-of-pastors-linking-5g-to-antichrist-covid-19/
Funke Akindele, husband sentenced to 14-day community service - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/04/06/funke-akindele-husband-sentenced-to-14-day-community-service/
4-year-old tigress tests positive for coronavirus - Vanguard Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/04/4-year-old-tigress-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/
