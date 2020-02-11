Video Nigeria News Today - COVID-19: Scientists project 450,000 cases for Africa by May

Today's News Highlights Include:

COVID-19: Scientists project 450,000 cases for Africa by May

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/04/covid-19-scientists-project-450000-cases-for-africa-by-may/

www.skysports.com

Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have announced.


Ashimolowo: I'm ashamed of pastors linking 5G to antichrist, COVID-19

https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/ashimolowo-im-ashamed-of-pastors-linking-5g-to-antichrist-covid-19/


Funke Akindele, husband sentenced to 14-day community service

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/04/06/funke-akindele-husband-sentenced-to-14-day-community-service/


4-year-old tigress tests positive for coronavirus

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/04/4-year-old-tigress-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/


Video Nigeria News Today - Houseparty: Funke Akindele and hubby plead guilty
Video Nigeria News Today - COVID-19 Lockdown: Uproar As Policeman Beats Doctor, Fractures His Hand
Video Nigeria News Today - Coronavirus: Osun Quarantine Escapee Recaptured
Video Nigeria News Today - French doctors say Covid-19 new treatment should be first tested in Africa
Video Nigeria News Today - TB Joshua: What Will Happen After Coronavirus
Houseparty: Funke Akindele and hubby plead guilty
COVID-19 Lockdown: Uproar As Policeman Beats Doctor, Fractures His Hand
Coronavirus: Osun Quarantine Escapee Recaptured
French doctors say Covid-19 new treatment should be first tested in Africa
TB Joshua: What Will Happen After Coronavirus

