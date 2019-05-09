Today's News Highlights Include:
JUST IN: Court orders forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s N9.2bn, $8.4m - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of N9.2bn and $8.4m recovered from wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ordered that the funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government. read more
Nigerians on Twitter hit Amina Mohammed for defending gay rights – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Some Twitter users came down hard on Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), for supporting gay rights. In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammed called for equal rights to be extended to gay, lesbians and bisexuals. Let’s #Standup4HumanRights to #LeaveNoOneBehind & ensure...
Campaign against Magu won’t save you, EFCC tells Saraki – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says no amount of media campaign against Ibrahim Magu, its acting chairman, will stop the prosecution of Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate. In a statement on Sunday, Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, alleged that Saraki made a false...
BREAKING: COZA: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo steps down , gives reason - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Monday morning stepped down as the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, over alleged rape allegation by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola. Pastor Fatoyinbo, in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, announced stepping down from the pulpit following the saga...
Alleged Arms Deal: APC Demands Amosun’s Probe – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate former Governor Ibikunle Amosun over an alleged arms deal...... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2X8OUdC Get More Nigeria Metro News
