Today's News Highlights Include
Lai asks NBC to implement regulations for online media - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media. Mohammed was quoted as giving the directive in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, on Thursday. The minister also directed the...
BREAKING: Buhari overrules power minister, recalls NBET MD - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET). The directive is in a memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF). TheCable understands that...
Willie Walsh quits as British Airways CEO - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Global airline titan IAG on Thursday said its chief executive had quit, after a long stint that saw him oversee the group’s creation and rapid expansion, and would be replaced by Luis Gallego, head of Spanish division Iberia. READ MORE
Customs generates N1.3tr in 2019, exceeds target by N404bn - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated N1.341 trillion as revenue for the year 2019, exceeding the target of N937 billion by N404bn revenue. The 2019 revenue generation milestone also exceeded the N1.202tr generated in 2018 by N139.2bn, Customs said in a statement issued by the...
Obasanjo, Governor Abiodun in closed – door meeting - DailyTrust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, met Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed doors. Obasanjo stormed the Governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and went straight into the meeting which lasted for an hour. READ MORE
