Video Nigeria News Today - Customs generates N1.3tr in 2019, exceeds target by N404bn

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Lai asks NBC to implement regulations for online media - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media. Mohammed was quoted as giving the directive in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, on Thursday. The minister also directed the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Buhari overrules power minister, recalls NBET MD - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET). The directive is in a memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF). TheCable understands that...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Willie Walsh quits as British Airways CEO - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Global airline titan IAG on Thursday said its chief executive had quit, after a long stint that saw him oversee the group’s creation and rapid expansion, and would be replaced by Luis Gallego, head of Spanish division Iberia. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Customs generates N1.3tr in 2019, exceeds target by N404bn - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated N1.341 trillion as revenue for the year 2019, exceeding the target of N937 billion by N404bn revenue. The 2019 revenue generation milestone also exceeded the N1.202tr generated in 2018 by N139.2bn, Customs said in a statement issued by the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Obasanjo, Governor Abiodun in closed – door meeting - DailyTrust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, met Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed doors. Obasanjo stormed the Governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and went straight into the meeting which lasted for an hour. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top