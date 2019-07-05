Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Kaduna governor El-rufai wins at Tribunal - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State, on Monday, declared the State Governor Nasir El-rufai of All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the March, 2019 Governorship elections in the state. The Tribunal threw out the Peoples Democratic Party’s flag bearer, Isa...
Dakolo Demands Apology And N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo – Court Papers Reveal - Channels Tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Busola Dakolo has demanded that the founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, apologise for allegedly defiling her. Mrs Dakolo in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pen a...
EXCLUSIVE: On trial for graft in Nigeria, Orji Kalu sells own banks in five countries - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has sold the entire issue shared capital of his banking group, First International Banking (FIB) Group Limited, The Gambia, PREMIUM TIMES can report today. The transaction, which has never been made public, was concluded between 2015 and 2016...
Atiku vs Buhari: Tribunal set to deliver judgment this week - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 general election Read more:
COZA: Court summons Busola Dakolo, Pastor Fatoyinbo over rape allegation - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal High Court, sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, summoned founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, to appear before it within 14 days. Busola, the wife of music star, Timi Dakolo...
