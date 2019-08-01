Today's News Highlights Include
Abdulmumin Jibrin Sues Segalink, Demands N3bn Compensation For 'Defamation' – Tori News
Human rights activist and social media influencer Segun Awosanya aka Segalinks has been dragged to court for defamation. A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has taken human rights...
Davido's Friend, 606 Autos Remanded In Prison Over Money Laundering – Tori News
606 Autos who is a friend to David Adeleke aka Davido has been remanded in prison after being charged for fraud...
BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks APC Reps member - Premium Times
The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, the Daily Nigerian newspaper is reporting. The paper said the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency. The appeal court ordered...
Next question!' — Magu snubs inquiry on Tinubu's 'bullion vans - Daily Trust
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), snubbed a question on the petition against Bola Tinubu over alleged cash-laden bullion vans linked to him. Tinubu is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In February, viral pictures on...
'He operates 51 Nigerian bank accounts' — Magu says Mompha's arrest an achievement - The Cable
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate, is a landmark achievement. Mompha was arrested in Abuja on October 18 while Koudeih was arrested in Lagos state on...
