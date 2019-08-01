Video Nigeria News Today - Davido’s Friend, 606 Autos Remanded In Prison Over Money Laundering

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

Abdulmumin Jibrin Sues Segalink, Demands N3bn Compensation For ‘Defamation’ – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Human rights activist and social media influencer Segun Awosanya aka Segalinks has been dragged to court for defamation. A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has taken human rights... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2pwHXs5 Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Davido’s Friend, 606 Autos Remanded In Prison Over Money Laundering – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

606 Autos who is a friend to David Adeleke aka Davido has been remanded in prison after being charged for fraud... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/34mIImc Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks APC Reps member - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, the Daily Nigerian newspaper is reporting. The paper said the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency. The appeal court ordered...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Next question!’ — Magu snubs inquiry on Tinubu’s ‘bullion vans - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), snubbed a question on the petition against Bola Tinubu over alleged cash-laden bullion vans linked to him. Tinubu is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In February, viral pictures on...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

‘He operates 51 Nigerian bank accounts’ — Magu says Mompha’s arrest an achievement - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate, is a landmark achievement. Mompha was arrested in Abuja on October 18 while Koudeih was arrested in Lagos state on...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top