Today's News Highlights Include
Davido, Coldstone, Obasanjo Farms… FIRS publishes 19,901 accounts ‘owing’ taxes - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Accounts belonging to Obasanjo Farms, Iyiola Omisore and Obasanjo Farms have been placed under lien for owing taxes. In a list published on Monday, the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) listed 19,901 accounts that were yet to regularise their tax status. Some of the accounts published include...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
EXCLUSIVE: World Bank, AfDB blacklist more firms, consultants in Nigeria for corruption - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have sanctioned and blacklisted more companies and consultants operating in Nigeria for various breaches of their contracting processes considered fraudulent and corrupt. Similar sanctions were issued to several contracting firms and...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari drops Fashola as power minister, appoints Mamman new minister - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Babatunde Fashola has been removed as minister of power and replaced with Saleh Mamman. Saleh Mamman, from Taraba, who was nominated, now occupies the position Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com
DSS: Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu conspired to overthrow Buhari - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged that Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, conspired with Nnamdi Kanu to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. In a counter-affidavit filed at the federal high court, Abuja, in response to an application by...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FULL LIST: Buhari’s ministers and their portfolios - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in ministers and assigned portfolios to them. The ceremony took place at the presidential villa in Abuja. With 43 ministers, Buhari now has the largest cabinet in Nigeria’s democratic history. Below is a table of the ministers and their...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 396.9 KB Views: 1