Davido finds ladies who accused him of denying a pregnancy, promises to sue for N30bn - LIB
Davido has served an update in his search for the two ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them and denying the pregnancy. Recall that the DMW boss made a promise of N1m in exchange for any information that could lead to the arrest of the ladies. read more
One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos) - LIB
At least one person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident that happened on the popular Otedola bridge in Lagos state today October 23rd. The accident involved a containerised truck and several cars. The truck reportedly suffered a brake fail and rammed into the other vehicles. The...
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Trust
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country. Read more:
Nigerian TV station shuts down as flood ravages headquarters - Premium Times
The management of Core TV Station has announced the temporary shutdown of the station owing to the flood trigerred by the release of water from the Oyan dam which ravaged its headquarters. The Managing Director and founder of the station, Olajide Adediran, said the decision, though a painful...
Senate president calls for inclusion of anti-corruption courses in Nigerian schools' curricula – Vanguard News
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has called for the inclusion of anti-corruption course in schools’ curricula to reduce the menace of corruption in the country. Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate, Mr Ola Awoniyi, quoted Lawan in a statement as making the..... Read more via...
