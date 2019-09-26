Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
The families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children' - Daughter of slain Iranian general vows - - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump last week has threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Middle East. Zeinab sent out the threat while speaking to a crowd of hundreds of...
Bribery Scandal: I Have Never Met Shehu Sani – CJN Tanko – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), says he has never had anything to do with Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged extortion. Sani was arrested by the anti-graft agency last week…...
Death Of Iranian General: IGP Adamu Places Policemen On Red Alert Nationwide – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert. This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public...
Adeboye slams 50 days fasting on Redeemers – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has slammed 50 days fasting on members of the church. According to Adeboye, at the church’s Holy Ghost Service at the weekend, the 50 days fasting would begin on 11 January, 2020.... Read more via P.M. News –...
International Criminal Court Slams Nigerian Government Over Failure To Punish Security Forces, Boko Haram For War Crimes – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The International Criminal Court, through the Office of the Prosecutor, has slammed the Nigerian Government for failing to prosecute security forces and Boko Haram terrorists for crimes against humanity. The ICC expressed its disappointment in its latest report showing findings of … Read...
