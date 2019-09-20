Today's News Highlights Include
Demolition Of Sakari Legacy Home: Buhari’s Minister Gbemisola Stands With Her Family – The Trent - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, has condemned the move by the Kwara State Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq to demolish the political home of her father, the late Olusola Saraki. The minister had reacted to the decision of the Kwara state government to revoke Read...
American lawmakers divided over US airstrike that killed Iran’s commander, say Trump did not consult them – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The US airstrike in Iran has left the US lawmakers divided – While Democrats said the strike could the lead to untoward violence, their Republican counterparts praised President Trump for the action – Meanwhile, the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said Trump carried out the strike without...
Fire guts part of David Mark’s residence in Benue - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There was a fire outbreak at the residence of David Mark, former senate president, at Otukpo in Benue state, on Thursday. The fire was said to have spread from a nearby bush into the house, gutting 15 motorcycles and two vehicles. It was also said to have affected the guest house of the...
Liverpool Goes Full Year Without Losing In EPL – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Premier League leaders Liverpool made it a full year without losing in the top flight as Sheffield United were brushed aside at Anfield. The Reds took an early lead thanks to Andy Robertson to setting up Mohamed Salah for a simple close-range … Read more via Information Nigeria –...
Nigeria To Have Four FIFA Standard Football Pitches In 2020 – Sunday Dare – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare in a New Year statement has disclosed that Nigeria plans to have four FIFA standard football pitches before the first quarter of this year. He revealed that efforts are ''ongoing to deliver 4 football pitches Of FIFA standard soon-probably April/May...
