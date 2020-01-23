Today's News Highlights Include
Diezani stole $2.5bn supported by generation of looters and must be extradited - EFCC boss Magu says - Nairaland
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani K. Alison-Madueke must be extradited. Magu said Diezani stole a sum of $2.5 billion. He added that she has a generation of looters supporting...
Breaking: Supreme Court sets new date to review Imo Judgment -PM News
Nigeria’s apex court has set a new date for the hearing of the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha. The Supreme Court says the new date is now March 2, 2020. Ihedioha and his party are asking the court to reverse the judgment...
Sanusi: The north will destroy itself if it doesn't change - The Cable
Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, says the north will “destroy itself if it doesn’t change”. The emir spoke on Monday at the Kaduna state government house during a programme to commemorate the 60th birthday celebration of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna. Sanusi said as a leader, repeating...
AfDB launches $500 million project to boost agriculture in Nigeria – Official – Premium Times Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a $500 million project to begin the implementation of special agro industrialised processing zones (SAPZ) to aid agricultural growth in Nigeria. The special adviser to the AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina, on industrialisation, Banji Oyeyinka...
Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer dies of electric shock in Kaduna - LIB
Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer has died. Mr. Tony Iwelu, the CSO to the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, died of electric shock from a shower hose in his hotel room in Kaduna on Monday February 17, 2020, at about 10:30 AM. Iwelu had travelled with the Minister...
