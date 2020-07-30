Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • I Am Prettier Than 90% Of The Ladies In Nigeria - Bobrisky - Instablog9ja
  • Ondo fire: Over 5000 card readers destroyed, says INEC - Punch Newspaper
  • WAEC finally conducts exams in Chibok after 6 years - PM News
  • We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military – Sahara Reporters
  • Divided views as Tinubu sits to greet Ooni of Ife at Oniru’s coronation - Vanguard Newspaper


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


